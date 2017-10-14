WBIR
VOTE: High school football offensive player of the week (Week 9)

The team gives out their helmet stickers to Webb's Morgan Ernst, Northview's Justin Howard, Claiborne's Eli Stone, and Hunter Huff of Halls.

It's time to honor the best the best offensive high school football player of the week!  

Cast your ballot in the poll below by Tuesday, Oct. 17 at noon. We'll reveal the winner on Thursday.

WEEK 1 WINNER: Greeneville quarterback Cade Ballard, a dual-threat talent who's spent his whole life around the Greene Devils program.

WEEK 2 WINNER: Claiborne's Elijah Beason, who dedicated his season to his closest teammate.

WEEK 3 WINNER: Sequoyah's Josh Stakely, who's got football in his DNA and also battled injuries to turn in a breakout start to this season.

WEEK 4 WINNER: Lenoir City's Devin Noah, a talented quarterback who assumed the Panthers' starting spot this season.

WEEK 5 WINNER: Loudon's Drew Jackson, whose full legal name is Lord Andrew Jackson. Dude's also a natural runner and a great quarterback.

WEEK 6 WINNER: Kingston's Bradley Keathley, who's on a mission to score as much as he can after tearing his ACL last season.

WEEK 7 WINNER: Jellico's Kenny Elliott, a football lifer who's making the most of his senior season.

WEEK 8 WINNER: The King's Academy's Brandon Burgess, a member of a stacked senior class that's led the Lions to their best start in program history

