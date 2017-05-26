Want to watch the Preds in the Stanley Cup? Here's the schedule

NASHVILLE - The NHL has announced the TV schedule for the Stanley Cup Final as the Nashville Predators prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Game 1 is set for Monday at 8 p.m. on Channel 10.
Games 2 and 3 will air on NBCSN, with Game 4 airing on NBC.
If necessary, Games 5, 6 and 7 will all air on Chanel 10. All games begin at 8 p.m.
2017 Stanley Cup Final schedule:
Game 1 – Monday, May 29 on NBC
Game 2 – Wednesday, May 31 on NBCSN
Game 3 – Saturday, June 3 on NBCSN
Game 4 – Monday, June 5 on NBC
Game 5 – Thursday, June 8 on NBC (if necessary)
Game 6 – Sunday, June 11 on NBC (if necessary)
Game 7 – Wednesday, June 14 on NBC (if necessary)
