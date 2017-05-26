Want to watch the Preds in the Stanley Cup? Here's the schedule

Nashville Predators right wing James Neal tries to shoot past Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson during game 1 of the Western Conference finals at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, May 12, 2017. Photo: Andrew Nelles, The Tennessean.

NASHVILLE - The NHL has announced the TV schedule for the Stanley Cup Final as the Nashville Predators prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Game 1 is set for Monday at 8 p.m. on Channel 10.

Games 2 and 3 will air on NBCSN, with Game 4 airing on NBC.

If necessary, Games 5, 6 and 7 will all air on Chanel 10. All games begin at 8 p.m.

2017 Stanley Cup Final schedule:

Game 1 – Monday, May 29 on NBC

Game 2 – Wednesday, May 31 on NBCSN

Game 3 – Saturday, June 3 on NBCSN

Game 4 – Monday, June 5 on NBC

Game 5 – Thursday, June 8 on NBC (if necessary)

Game 6 – Sunday, June 11 on NBC (if necessary)

Game 7 – Wednesday, June 14 on NBC (if necessary)



