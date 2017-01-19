WBIR
Close

WATCH: Joan Cronan to receive first-ever NCAA President's Pat Summitt Award

WBIR breaking live video stream

WBIR 5:38 PM. EST January 19, 2017

(© 2017 WBIR)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories