WBIR announces airing of 3 high school football games

Goal post on a high school football field (Photo: AP)

KNOXVILLE - You will be able to watch three local high school football games this fall on 10.2 and 10News2, kicking off with one of the biggest rivalries in the state.

On September 8, you can watch Maryville take on Alcoa. The pregame show will start at 7 with kickoff at 7:30.

We'll follow that up on September 22, when Brentwood Academy travels to Knoxville Catholic.

Our final scheduled game will take us to Sevier County, where Gatlinburg Pittman will take on Pigeon Forge on September 29.

Game Schedule

All games on 10.2 and 10News2. Pregame show at 7 p.m., kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

September 8, 2017 – Maryville at Alcoa, 7:00pm – 10:30pm (Pregame Show w/kickoff at 7:30pm)

September 22, 2017 – Brentwood Academy at Knox Catholic, 7:00pm – 10:00pm

September 29, 2017 – Gatlinburg Pittman at Pigeon Forge, 7:00pm – 10:30pm (Pregame Show w/kickoff at 7:30pm)

