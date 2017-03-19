WBIR tours Louisville sports landmarks

WBIR 10Sports' Luke Slabaugh and Patrick Murray stopped by Churchill Downs along their tour of Louisville's sports landmarks.

The Lady Vols have been in Louisville all weekend for the NCAA Tournament and half of the WBIR 10Sports team is there with the team.

Tennessee beat Dayton Saturday and after practice on Sunday the 10Sports team ventured out to see a few of Louisville's sports landmarks.

We take you along for the ride in the video above.

The Lady Vols play Louisville on Monday at 6:45 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

