WBIR
Close

WBIR tours Louisville sports landmarks

Half of the WBIR 10Sports team is in Louisville with the Lady Vols at the NCAA Tournament. After practice wrapped up on Sunday they took a little tour of some of Louisville's sports landmarks.

WBIR 1:45 AM. EDT March 20, 2017

The Lady Vols have been in Louisville all weekend for the NCAA Tournament and half of the WBIR 10Sports team is there with the team.

Tennessee beat Dayton Saturday and after practice on Sunday the 10Sports team ventured out to see a few of Louisville's sports landmarks.

We take you along for the ride in the video above.

The Lady Vols play Louisville on Monday at 6:45 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories