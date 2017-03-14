WBIR's Bates plays for Harlem Globetrotters

For a few minutes on Tuesday night, WBIR morning anchor Brandon Bates was a Harlem Globetrotter.
He checked into the game wearing the famous red, white and blue jersey shortly after the Globetrotter's opponent, the World All-Stars, introduced their secret weapon - a seven-footer named Cager.
Brandon was given the assignment of guarding the imposing figure. Check out how he did in the video above.
