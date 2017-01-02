Florida State Seminoles guard Dwayne Bacon (4) makes the game winning three point field goal over Virginia Cavaliers forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) with two seconds left in the second half. The Seminoles won 60-58. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Custom)

WBIR's Sports Executive Producer/Anchor Patrick Murray is in his first season voting for the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for college basketball. This column explains his rankings for Week 9 (poll released 1/2/2017).

What a wild week of college basketball. Five AP top 10 teams lost, including Duke and North Carolina.

With all this craziness, I was having a hard time rearranging my rankings from last week, so I decided to do something different.

I completely scrapped my previous rankings and decided to do this week's rankings from scratch.

There's nothing in the AP voter guidelines that says you can't do this. Actually, I think this approach might even be encouraged by the guidelines, which include:

"Base your vote on performance, not reputation or preseason speculation."

And:

"...don’t hesitate to make significant changes in your ballot from week to week."

Being a first year voter, it has taken me a little while to get the hang of how I want to do this. Now that I'm more comfortable in that regard, I didn't want to feel like I was being held back by my previous rankings.

Here are the criteria I use to rank teams: how many losses do you have, who did you lose to, head-to-head competition, wins against KenPom.com top-50 and top-100 teams, and wins in KenPom Tier-A and Tier-B games (basically top 50 and 100 but adjusted for location - road and neutral site games are tougher than home games).

Without further ado, here is my top 25 for Week 9:

1. BAYLOR (13-0)

Tough call between the Bears and the defending champs for the number one spot. Both are undefeated and have four top-50 wins and seven top-100 wins each. Baylor has one more win in KenPom Tier-A games than 'Nova does, thanks to this week's 16-point road win over Oklahoma. Plus, the Bears have 3 wins against KenPom Top 25 teams compared to Villanova's two. You might call it splitting hairs but I had to pick between them somehow.

2. VILLANOVA (14-0)

3. GONZAGA (13-0)

I think the Zags resume is good enough to rank them above the quality one-loss teams at this point. Only Butler (with 8) has more top-100 wins than Gonzaga (7) and only Baylor has more wins in KenPom Tier-A games. That could change in the future, since the Bulldogs conference schedule is much cushier than most, but for now I'm putting the Zags at number three.

4. UCLA (14-1)

The Bruins have the best win in the country - a road victory over KenPom's No. 1 team Kentucky. No one can claim more top-50 wins than UCLA and the lone loss on the road to Oregon by two points is more excusable than most.

5. KANSAS (12-1)

6. CREIGHTON (13-1)

The Blue Jays only have one top-50 win but it was against Wisconsin and they do have six top-100 wins. Creighton's only loss is to Villanova.

7. FLORIDA STATE (14-1)

The 'Noles picked up a big road win over Virginia this week to legitimize them as top ten team.

8. WEST VIRGINIA (12-1)

9. VIRGINIA (11-2)

The Cavaliers two losses are to the teams I have ranked just ahead of them. That, plus this week's road win over Louisville and five top-100 wins makes Virginia the leader of the two-loss pack for me.

10. LOUISVILLE (12-2)

11. KENTUCKY (11-2)

12. VIRGINIA TECH (12-1)

Buzz Williams' squad is coming off a huge win over Duke. Va. Tech's only loss came in a KenPom "Tier-A" game against Texas A&M (KenPom No. 45) and their four top-100 wins (including the Duke win) are enough for me to justify ranking them this high, but not quite enough to put them ahead of UK or Louisville in my mind.

13. DUKE (12-2)

14. BUTLER (12-2)

The Bulldogs have one of the best resumes in the country in terms of wins, with victories over three KenPom top 25 teams and a national best eight top-100 wins. However, losses to Indiana State and St. John's keep Butler in the middle of the pack.

15. OREGON (13-2)

16. WISCONSIN (12-2)

17. XAVIER (12-2)

18. USC (14-1)

19. ARIZONA (13-2)

20. ST. MARY'S (12-1)

21. MINNESOTA (13-2)

22. NORTH CAROLINA (12-3)

23. FLORIDA (10-3)

24. PURDUE (12-3)

25. NOTRE DAME (12-2)