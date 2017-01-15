'We Back Pat' week kicks off to team up in the fight against Alzheimer's

Fans hold up "we back Pat" signs at Thompson-Boling Arena. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Pat Summitt's legacy continues to inspire and impact people across the nation. This week, UT, the SEC and others will honor her legacy and continue the fight she started against Alzheimer's disease.

'We Back Pat' kicked off its sixth year Sunday, the first since the world lost the legendary Lady Vols coach to early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Coinciding with the week's start, friends and colleagues of Summitt gathered at UT Medical Center for the grand opening of the Pat Summitt Alzheimer's Clinic. The clinic, which was announced in 2014, will serve to provide care for Alzheimer's patients as well as further research to work toward a definitive cure for the disease.

Throughout the week, SEC women's basketball teams will be supporting The Pat Summitt Foundation during home games. ESPN and the SEC Network will also have special content and segments about Pat and the fight against Alzheimer's airing during certain games.

A true champion for the game of women's basketball. #WeBackPat pic.twitter.com/d2EUYCt1QA — SEC (@SEC) January 15, 2017

The week began with Texas A&M taking on the Florida Gators.

The game to watch will be Monday, January 16 when the Lady Vols take on Notre Dame at Thompson-Boling Arena. There will be a number of PSAs as well as check presentations to The Pat Summitt Foundation.

People that attend the game will be given special goodies. The foundation will be handing out special hand fans for the first 5,000 people that arrive at the arena. The first 500 students that arrive will receive Lady Vol pom beanies. The first 500 fans will receive "Beat Notre Dame" stickers.

That game will air on ESPN2 at 7:00 p.m. and the full schedule of games can be found below. If you'd like to learn more or support The Pat Summitt Foundation, you can visit its website by clicking here.

