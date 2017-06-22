Close Webb Tennis celebrates state title at WBIR Both the boys and the girls at Webb are used to winning state titles in tennis. We sit down with the teams in studio. WBIR 12:45 AM. EDT June 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Webb Tennis has been dominate, check out our interview with the boys and girls team after their 2017 state title. © 2017 WBIR.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Newport Animal Shelter likely to close Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor Newport animal shelter could close Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter Search continues for escaped inmates Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions More Stories 2 dead, 1 injured in Halls shooting between neighbors Jun 22, 2017, 7:40 p.m. Truck stolen with man's 'best friend' inside Jun 22, 2017, 5:30 p.m. KPD: 2 dead, 1 hurt in South Knoxville shooting Jun 22, 2017, 2:18 p.m.
