What you need to know: Tennessee vs. South Carolina

General view of the Tennessee Volunteers running through the T before the game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 24, 2016. (Photo: Randy Sartin, USA TODAY Sports, Randy Sartin)

KNOXVILLE - This Saturday will be an interesting game for the Vols.

Following a crushing loss to Georgia and a bye week, the Vols are getting ready to face the South Carolina Gamecocks. Coach Butch Jones plans to play redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano over Quinten Dormady as starting quarterback.

Kickoff is set for noon at Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

There are still tickets available for the game.

Gameday Activities

Volunteer Village offers pregame festivities for fans of all ages beginning at 8:30 a.m. Located in the Humanities Plaza, Volunteer Village features pregame appearances from Smokey, Junior Smokey, cheerleaders and UT’s dance team.

The Vol Walk will start at 9:45 a.m. at Torchbearer Plaza on Volunteer Boulevard as the members of the football team proceed down Peyton Manning Pass to the stadium.

The Pride of the Southland Band will begin marching at 10:20 a.m. The band marches up Volunteer Boulevard past Peyton Manning Pass and crosses the new Pedestrian Bridge before turning onto Middle Drive and then onto Phillip Fulmer Way, stopping to "Salute the Hill" before marching into the stadium through Gate 21.

The Vol Network's Kickoff Call-In Show, hosted by Bob Kesling and Tim Priest, begins 90 minutes before kickoff and airs on the Vol Radio Network. You can watch the broadcast live from the Gate 21 Plaza at the northwest corner of Phillip Fulmer Way and Andy Holt Boulevard, or participate by called 1 (800) 688-8657.

Stadium Security

UT implemented a bag policy last season that fans should be prepared for.

Only one clear plastic bag, no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one-gallon clear resealable plastic storage bag will be allowed. Fans can also carry a small clutch purse, not larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Those bags are still subject to search at the gates, but UT hopes this will make getting into the stadium a little quicker.

Other prohibited items:

Alcoholic beverages, cans, bottles and coolers

Outside food, snacks and beverages

Radios without headphones

Open umbrellas

Video cameras, professional cameras or cameras with detachable lenses

Stadium seats with arms or pockets

Weapons of any kind, including pocket knives

Selfie sticks

Artificial noisemakers

What is allowed, with restrictions:

Cushions or seats without arms or pockets

Small bags with medically necessary items, subject to search (Note: Diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children must be carried in a clear bag.)

Small cameras, cell phones and binoculars

Get more info on what's allowed in Neyland Stadium here.





Parking and Traffic

Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Only fans with permits can park on campus. UT encourages others to use KAT shuttle buses from the Old City, the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and Krutch Park, near Market Square in downtown Knoxville and Farragut High School. A free shuttle is available at the Ag campus.

Phillip Fulmer Way will close to through traffic from Middle Drive to Tee Martin Drive three hours before kickoff.

New this season, Peyton Manning Pass will also close three hours before kickoff, which will create some changes for people parking in that area. C20 permit holders must arrive before the road closure to be able to park. Lot 9 and 9B permit holders will have to enter via Cumberland Avenue to Phillip Fulmer Way if arriving after the road closure.

Fans with parking permits for Staff Lots 4 and 5 must enter Phillip Fulmer Way via Lake Loudoun Boulevard. Those with permits for Staff Lots 9 and 30A must enter Phillip Fulmer Way either from Cumberland Avenue or from Peyton Manning Pass.

Thirty minutes before kickoff, the remainder of Phillip Fulmer Way as well as Peyton Manning Pass, Middle and Lower Drives and Estabrook Drive will close to vehicles. For an interactive campus map, visit here.

The latest information on campus construction can be found here, and more parking information is available here.

Fans are encouraged to follow @UTGameday on Twitter or visit UTSports.com/gameday for the latest updates on traffic, weather, gate information and game day events.





