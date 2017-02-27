KNOXVILLE: - The Lady Vols closed out their season with a 10-6 conference record which makes them the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament. South Carolina is the top seed, followed by Mississippi State, Kentucky, and Missouri to round out the top four.
Tournament play begins with No. 12 Alabama vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt in Game 1 and No. 11 Florida against No. 14 Arkansas in Game 2 on Wednesday.
The Lady Vols will make their debut on Thursday in Round 2. They play the winner of Game 1, either Alabama or Vanderbilt. Tennessee swept the series against Vandy this season but lost to Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Women's SEC Tournament Schedule
First Round (Wednesday, March 1)
Game 1- No. 12 Alabama vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt, 11 a.m.
Game 2- No. 11 Florida vs. No 14 Arkansas, 1 p.m.
Second Round (Thursday, March 2)
Game 3- No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Auburn, noon
Game 4- No. 5 Tennessee vs. Game 1 winner, TBD
Game 5- No. 7 LSU vs. No 10 Ole Miss, 6 p.m.
Game 6- No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner, TBD
Quarterfinals (Friday, March 3)
Game 7- No. 1 South Carolina vs. Game 3 winner, TBD
Game 8- No. 4 Kentucky vs. Game 4 winner, TBD
Game 9- No. 2 Mississippi State vs. Game 5 winner, TBD
Game 10- No. 3 Missouri vs. Game 6 winner, TBD
Semifinals
Game 11- Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 12- Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TBD
Championship
Game 13- Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3 p.m.
