Southeastern Conference (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE: - The Lady Vols closed out their season with a 10-6 conference record which makes them the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament. South Carolina is the top seed, followed by Mississippi State, Kentucky, and Missouri to round out the top four.

Tournament play begins with No. 12 Alabama vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt in Game 1 and No. 11 Florida against No. 14 Arkansas in Game 2 on Wednesday.

The Lady Vols will make their debut on Thursday in Round 2. They play the winner of Game 1, either Alabama or Vanderbilt. Tennessee swept the series against Vandy this season but lost to Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

The semifinals are on Saturday and the SEC Championship game is on Sunday.

The first three rounds will air on the SEC Network, the semifinals will air on ESPNU and the championship game will air on ESPN2.

Women's SEC Tournament Schedule

First Round (Wednesday, March 1)

Game 1- No. 12 Alabama vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt, 11 a.m.

Game 2- No. 11 Florida vs. No 14 Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Read more here: http://www.thestate.com/sports/college/university-of-south-carolina/sec/article135142649.html#storyli

Second Round (Thursday, March 2)

Game 3- No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Auburn, noon

Game 4- No. 5 Tennessee vs. Game 1 winner, TBD

Game 5- No. 7 LSU vs. No 10 Ole Miss, 6 p.m.

Game 6- No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner, TBD

Quarterfinals (Friday, March 3)

Game 7- No. 1 South Carolina vs. Game 3 winner, TBD

Game 8- No. 4 Kentucky vs. Game 4 winner, TBD

Game 9- No. 2 Mississippi State vs. Game 5 winner, TBD

Game 10- No. 3 Missouri vs. Game 6 winner, TBD

Read more here: http://www.thestate.com/sports/college/university-of-south-carolina/sec/article135142649.html#storylink=cpy

Semifinals

Game 11- Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 12- Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TBD

Read more here: http://www.thestate.com/sports/college/university-of-south-carolina/sec/article135142649.html#storylink=cpy

Championship

Game 13- Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3 p.m.



Read more here: http://www.thestate.com/sports/college/university-of-south-carolina/sec/article135142649.html#storylink=cpy

(© 2017 WBIR)