Banana Nut Pancakes Recipe
Pancakes for breakfast may seem like a weekend luxury -- and they definitely should be -- but we think you should be able to enjoy them during the week as well! Liesl Maggiore shares a great pancake recipe that's both delicious and healthy. Her best tip: make a big batch on the weekends and refrigerate the rest for a weekday breakfast. Just pop them in the toaster oven or microwave and voila!
WBIR 2:56 PM. EDT October 17, 2017
