How Food Founded a Friendship - Dinner Exchange
How cooking sparked a bromance between two strangers who live in different countries. Watch Alex French Guy Cooking and Rafael exchange their favorite recipes, stories, and witness the power of good food and the internet!
WBIR 5:45 PM. EDT June 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Chris Blue makes it to the top 11 on The Voice
-
Norris Dam water spilled after record rain
-
KCSO investigating pawn shop for theft
-
Chris Blue performs for 2nd 'Voice' live round
-
New Dolly Parton dinner show to debut in May
-
Historian-in-Chief speaks on Lincoln, Trump
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Park announces synchronous firefly dates
-
Chris Blue sings 'Love and Happiness' on The Voice
-
Anonymous tip led to Amber Alert suspect's arrest
More Stories
-
James Comey testimony: I was fired because of Russia…Jun. 8, 2017, 4:34 a.m.
-
Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz: Trump did not collude…Jun. 8, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
-
Man found shot to death in car in Western HeightsJun. 8, 2017, 4:15 p.m.