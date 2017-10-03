A Huge Solar Storm Is Coming And Could Cost $20 Trillion Of Damage
Solar storms are known to disrupt satellite and radio communications, but scientists now say that one extreme space weather event could cause 'doomsday' on Earth. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WBIR 11:36 AM. EDT October 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
More E. Tenn. DAG's file suit against opioid manufacturersOct. 3, 2017, 11:53 a.m.
-
Berkshire Hathaway makes 'significant' investment in…Oct. 3, 2017, 8:08 a.m.
-
Las Vegas shooting: At least 59 killed, over 500…Oct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m.