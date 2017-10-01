After OJ Release, Congressman Tweets, 'Watch Out For Trophies, Sons and Daughters'
OJ Simpson was just released from prison on parole after nine years and everyone has an opinion including Democratic congressman Jared Polis. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WBIR 1:36 PM. EDT October 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
LISTEN: High school football players sing National…Oct. 1, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews skips national anthem as…Oct. 1, 2017, 3:28 p.m.
-
Sen. Bob Corker stands by Trump criticism, but says…Oct. 1, 2017, 1:58 p.m.