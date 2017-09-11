Bannon: Trump Firing FBI Director Was 'Biggest Mistake in Modern Political History'
Former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon says President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey was the 'biggest mistake in modern political history.' Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
WBIR 2:49 PM. EDT September 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Nation remembers, honors victims of 9/11 on 16th anniversarySep 11, 2017, 6:20 a.m.
-
How could Irma impact East Tennessee?Sep. 7, 2017, 8:08 p.m.
-
Tenn. electrical workers will help restore Florida powerSep 11, 2017, 2:09 p.m.