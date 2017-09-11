Florida Sheriff Warns People Not To Shoot Guns At Hurricane Irma
A Florida Sheriff in Pasco County, where Hurricane Irma is expected to hit directly as it moves up through the state, tweeted, warning residents not to shoot firearms at Hurricane Irma. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WBIR 3:06 PM. EDT September 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Nation remembers, honors victims of 9/11 on 16th anniversarySep 11, 2017, 6:20 a.m.
-
How could Irma impact East Tennessee?Sep. 7, 2017, 8:08 p.m.
-
Tenn. electrical workers will help restore Florida powerSep 11, 2017, 2:09 p.m.