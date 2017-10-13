Mysterious Absence of North Korea's 'Rocket Men' Raises New Nuke Fears
Speculation over another North Korea missile launch or nuclear test escalated this week after two officials were missing during major public events. For more on the story here is Zachary Devita.
WBIR 9:08 AM. EDT October 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Third person accused in Morristown murderOct. 8, 2017, 1:37 p.m.
-
Trump to halt subsidies to health insurersOct 12, 2017, 11:10 p.m.
-
Opioid epidemic forcing Knox County grandparents to…Oct 12, 2017, 7:22 p.m.