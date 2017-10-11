President Trump Blasts Media Over John Kelly Firing Rumors as 'Fake News'
President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday, bashing what he says are 'fake news' reports citing that his Chief of Staff John Kelly would 'soon be fired.' Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WBIR 8:08 AM. EDT October 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
KCSO searching for car involved in fatal Powell shootingOct 10, 2017, 6:58 p.m.
-
Neighborhoods swallowed by flames as death toll…Oct. 9, 2017, 4:41 p.m.
-
TDOT project should alleviate traffic headaches in…Oct 11, 2017, 10:42 a.m.