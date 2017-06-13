President Trump's Budget Proposal Would Make Drastic Cuts To The Medical and Science Communities

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Chris Blue makes it to the top 11 on The Voice
-
Norris Dam water spilled after record rain
-
KCSO investigating pawn shop for theft
-
Chris Blue performs for 2nd 'Voice' live round
-
New Dolly Parton dinner show to debut in May
-
Historian-in-Chief speaks on Lincoln, Trump
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Park announces synchronous firefly dates
-
Chris Blue sings 'Love and Happiness' on The Voice
-
Anonymous tip led to Amber Alert suspect's arrest
More Stories
-
Drowning victim recovered from Douglas LakeJun 13, 2017, 7:01 p.m.
-
Tenn. couple charged after boy kept in harness…Jun 13, 2017, 4:36 p.m.
-
Knoxville police chief praises move to sue opioid…Jun 13, 2017, 7:35 p.m.