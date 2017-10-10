Steve Bannon Calls For Senator Bob Corker to Resign After Insulting President Trump
President Trump's former Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, is coming after several republican senators, and he just called out one in particular. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WBIR 8:48 AM. EDT October 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Mourners line up for Sonny MeltonOct. 9, 2017, 11:02 p.m.
-
Continued warm and humid with some thundershowers…Dec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
-
11 dead after wildfires sweep through California…Oct. 9, 2017, 4:41 p.m.