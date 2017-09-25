Trump Says He Groped Melania in Public, Thinks Ivanka Looks Down on Him
President Trump thinks Ivanka looks down on him, that his germaphobia could be psychological, and admits that he's groped Melania in public before. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
WBIR 12:51 PM. EDT September 25, 2017
