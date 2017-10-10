University of Hawaii Reportedly Warns Students About Potential Nuclear Attack
It's been a month since North Korea launched a missile over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean. Now the University of Hawaii reportedly sent an email to students, advising them what to do if a missile reached their island.
WBIR 4:00 PM. EDT October 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
GoVols247: Vols QB derby taking another twistOct 10, 2017, 2:13 p.m.
-
NFL may change policy that players 'should' stand for anthemOct 10, 2017, 3:16 p.m.
-
Suspect in deadly Jefferson City crash has lengthy…Oct 10, 2017, 4:03 p.m.