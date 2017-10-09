Walmart Promises 30-second Returns in Stores

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
One of two suspects in Morristown murder released from jailOct. 8, 2017, 1:37 p.m.
-
Mostly cloudy and muggy todayDec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
-
Flood warnings issued along French Broad and Pigeon…Oct. 9, 2017, 7:02 a.m.