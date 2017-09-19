We Now Have Even More Evidence of Water on Mars
River deposits that show us water existed on Mars 3.5 billion years ago are nothing new. But one region has some of the most densely packed river deposits ever discovered. Veuer's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has more.
WBIR 2:24 PM. EDT September 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
UT rock painted over shortly after 'FIRE BUTCH NOW!'…Sep 19, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
-
At UN, Trump threatens to 'totally destroy North…Sep 19, 2017, 10:44 a.m.
-
Jury deliberating in Norman Clark murder retrialSep 11, 2017, 12:20 p.m.