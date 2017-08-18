Appalachian Bear Rescue mourns the loss of Eclipse Bear

Eclipse Bear needed to be euthanized after vets discovered it had extensive injuries and nerve damage.

The Appalachian Bear Rescue said it had to euthanize a yearling it recently rescued after the bear was found wandering around injured for days in Cosby.

ABR said it took "Eclipse Bear" to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine Friday morning. An examination revealed the female bear had injuries to its pelvis which caused extensive and irreparable nerve damage.

With no way to treat the bear, the ABR said it made the tough decision to euthanize Eclipse Bear after considering the vets advice and its chance of survival in the wild with such unrecoverable injuries.

ABR initially rescued Eclipse Bear Thursday night after a man and other people reported it wandering injured around Cosby near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and park rangers worked together to capture the yearling.

After determining there were too many bears in the area to consider trapping it, the team decided to wait patiently for three nights to try and tranquilize the bear. They succeeded Thursday night, where it was transferred to ABR to spend a night in a transport cargo cage in hopes of calming it and restricting its movements.

ABR said even though they only had the bear for one night, they named it Eclipse Bear after the upcoming brief phenomenon.

The organization also posted updates on Otto and Rollo cubs, who are growing bigger and stronger each and every day. You can read that update below:

