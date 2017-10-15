Burn permits required across Tennessee

Fall fire season in Tennessee is officially underway. Starting Sunday, folks will need a permit to start an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland or woodland. Permits are required through May 15, 2018.

Cocke County Fire Department is one of the local agencies reminding people just how important burn permits are.

“It doesn’t take much for fire to get out of control,” Keith Large, Cocke County interim fire chief, said. "Last year, Cocke County saw four wildfire."

The Neddy Mountain and Halls Top fire were two of the hardest to contain.

“It started out just as homeowners burning brush and the wind picked up and got away from them," Robert Cashen, a firefighter said.

Cashen said the homeowners did have a permit to burn but the fire ignited and took off quickly.

"In an instant, it can get out of control and destroy homes, lives," he said.

Fire crews say permits help authorities keep track of where fires are burning in the area. When it comes to prevention, crews urge folks in East Tennessee to use common sense.

“Use your head and know when and when not to burn," Large said. He elaborated further and said when the humidity is low and the winds are high, that's not the best time to burn.

If you do decide to have a debris burn, make sure to contact your local fire department and the state forestry service. Fire officials suggest keeping a close eye on the weather.

You can get a burn permit online at BurnSafeTN.org. Information on burn bans or county specific regulations can be found at that site as well.

