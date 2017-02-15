Threats found in major dams in Tennessee

A heron wings over Garner Lake in Lakeland where the Lou-Jan Causeway passes over the dam that creates the lake. State inspectors identified erosion problems in the 71-foot-tall dam in 2011, but the structure has since been repaired. (Photo: Jim Weber, The Commercial Appeal)

Seven years after a historic flood underscored threats to dams across Tennessee, three of the state's largest water-control structures face millions of dollars in needed repairs and improvements to deal with hazards ranging from earthquakes to sinkholes.

Although none is in as dire shape as the flood-damaged Oroville Dam in California, the federally operated Boone, Center Hill and Pickwick dams are being significantly reinforced through long-term projects, with water levels lowered in two of them. The Tennessee Valley Authority, which runs the Boone and Pickwick dams, and the Corps of Engineers, which operates Center Hill, say they have adopted aggressive safety measures to protect downstream residents.

The three dams are among the largest — and potentially most dangerous — in Tennessee. But they're not the only ones that have raised concerns among dam-safety officials. Flash floods that swept across 49 counties in May 2010 led to the failure of seven dams statewide and caused damage at several others. More than a dozen dams in West Tennessee alone required significant repairs.

All told, there are more than 1,200 dams in Tennessee, including 273 rated as "high hazard" because their failure likely would lead to the loss of life. But nearly half of the state's dams, including 69 rated as high hazard, are exempt from regulation and government inspections because they're classified as farm ponds.

In general terms, "we're in pretty good shape," with about 98 percent of the state's dams in compliance with regulations, said Lyle Bentley, lead engineer with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation's dam-safety program. When a structure is found out of compliance, as the Garner Lake dam in Lakeland was in 2011, TDEC often issues enforcement orders requiring repairs. The 71-foot-tall structure, which impounds the signature lake in the northeast Shelby County suburb, had erosion problems that eventually were repaired.

Federal operators say their dams pose no imminent threats because they are subject to constant electronic monitoring for vibrations, as well as rigorous inspections. The corps and TVA work with local emergency management officials in maintaining emergency action plans in the event public alerts or evacuations are needed.

“We are constantly looking for ways to do our job better, and we go out annually – no matter if it is high or low risk – on inspections," said Vanessa Bateman, chief of the civil design branch for the corps' Nashville District.

In addition to regular inspections, TVA, which oversees 49 dams and about 100 earthen embankments across its seven-state region, conducts geophysical testing in which technicians drill into the rock and soil of structures to check for problems.

"It's not just the surface of the dams that we're interested in. We want to know about the underlying geology," TVA spokesman Jim Hopson said.

That's how the problems were found at Boone Dam, located near Johnson City in the northeastern corner of the state. In October 2014, TVA discovered a sinkhole in the base of the dam embankment, with sediment oozing out of the river bank below. Officials later determined that during heavy rains, runoff was seeping underneath the 160-foot-tall dam, a process that eventually could lead to extensive erosion and the breaching of the structure.

As part of a project that's expected to cost $200 million to $300 million and take five to seven years to finish, TVA plans to install a composite seepage barrier made of non-erodible material. In the meantime, the agency adopted safety measures that include lowering the lake to 10 feet below winter pool stage and assigning on-site inspectors.

At Center Hill, located between Smithville and Cookeville in East Tennessee, the corps discovered what it called "serious foundation seepage" at the dam. The rehabilitation of the structure began in 2008, with completion set for 2019. Lake levels have been drawn down 15-20 feet as an interim safety measure.

Center Hill Dam’s work will cost $42.9 million and includes a barrier wall, berm construction and safety upgrades near a low topography embankment that wasn’t built to modern standards, Bateman said.

At Pickwick, located near Counce, about 100 miles east of Memphis, TVA conducted studies concluding that an earthen embankment next to the concrete portion of the dam could be vulnerable to a major earthquake. The dam lies east of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a network of faults generally following the Mississippi River from Cairo, Illinois, to eastern Arkansas.

"There's no problem with the embankment, even during moderate earthquake conditions," Hopson said, adding that only "extreme" events would present a danger.

To fix the problem, TVA will build berms upstream and downstream from the toe of the dam, officials said. It also will put stronger material, including rock, on top of the embankment to weigh it down.

In addition to the around-the-clock monitoring of all of its dams, the agency has taken additional steps to protect residents living near Pickwick, spokesman Chris Stanley said. As part of an early-warning system developed by TVA and the National Weather Service, weather radios have been distributed to residents to provide notice of any emergency, he said.

The three reinforcement projects in Tennessee follow an ambitious, nearly $600 million rehabilitation effort at Kentucky's Wolf Creek Dam, a nearly mile-long structure located on the Cumberland River upstream from Nashville. At one time, it was named among the nation's six most at-risk dams for failure.

Construction crews built a barrier wall to keep water from Lake Cumberland from seeping through the earthen dam and weakening its integrity. Nearly 1,200 round concrete piles interlock and extend 275 feet in height to form a nearly 4,000-foot-long wall.

The projects underscore the potential danger posed by the nation's aging inventory of dams, said U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Nashville.

“The Oroville Dam in California is reminding us that tall dams especially can be dangerous, but dams of any size are risky,” he said.

The corps has a rating system for all dams in the country. “For many years, two of the most dangerous dams in America have been above Nashville,” Cooper said. “One was reduced in danger recently – the Wolf Creek Dam. The other, the Center Hill Dam, is still in the most dangerous category in America.”

The corps has been working for years and has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to repair the structures, “but we are still vulnerable as a result of the Center Hill Dam,” Cooper said.

