What you need in your emergency car kit for summer

It’s summertime, so it's also road trip season. It's important to prepare for catastrophes and storm clouds during your family vacation. To make sure you’re prepared, pack both an emergency kit and a convenience kit.
What to pack for emergencies and breakdowns:
• A can of fix-a flat
• Jumper cables
• An extra container of coolant in case your radiator overheats.
• Roadside flares – these will keep traffic away, but also let roadside assistance know where you are.
• A couple containers of oil in case you run low
• An extra bottle of windshield wiper fluid; there are a lot of bugs out there and you'll hit colonies of them.
• Snacks and water
• A first-aid kit
• Duct tape (you never know what might need a little temporary patch)
When you pack, you want to make sure everything is secure, so nothing becomes a projectile in an accident.
In your convenience kit, include:
• Ziploc bags: They are easy to zip-up and toss out.
• Baby wipes: Keeping a bag in the car is a big help when it comes to cleaning sticky hands and surfaces.
• Sunscreen: you need it, your kids need it -- even on a cloudy day.
• Bug repellent
• Baby powder: This is a handy trick for kids and adults – pour some on your hands or feet to get rid of sand, keeping it out your car for the ride home.
• A towel: Pack one or two for impromptu spills or detours to the beach.
• Also include a blanket, good for picnics, or to stay warm in the car on cooler nights.
