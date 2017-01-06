Road conditions across East Tennessee

Road covered in ice and snow. WBIR (Photo: WBIR)

As snow falls in parts of East Tennessee, we are keeping an eye on road condition across the area. The following information was provided by county dispatchers at 10:30 a.m. and TDOT at 1 p.m.on Friday.

Anderson Co: Wet roads in lower elevations. 1 inch of snow on SR 116, currently being plowed. Actively treating roadways.



Blount Co: Roads are dry, crews are on routes treating roads as needed.



Campbell Co: All roads slick, wrecks everywhere this morning. Heavy snow on roadways being treated. Patches of snow and ice.

Claiborne Co: Snow with patches of ice, roads being treated. This morning, there were accidents on Clouds Road, Mountain Road, Straight Creek Road, Highway 25 East, Snodgrass Road, no injuries



Cocke Co: Trace of snow, no problems reported on wet roads, crews standing by.





Cumberland Co: I-40 westbound in Cumberland County was shut down due to jack-knifed tractor trailer crash at mile marker 331, but it's back open. Crossville Police were asking people to stay off the roads, calling them "treacherous."

Fentress Co: All roads open, no accidents



Grainger Co: One inch of snow on the ground and still snowing. Officers say back roads are slick in Rutledge. State roads have been treated



Greene Co: All roads open, no accidents. Interstates and state routes clear, are being treated.



Hamblen Co: All roads open, no accidents. I-81 clear, state routes good and being treated.



Hancock Co: State routes in good shape and being treated

Harlan Co. KY: All roads open, no accidents



Hawkins Co: State routes in good shape and being treated

Jefferson: All roads open, no closures

Knox Co, TN: A few minor accidents early morning, but conditions seem to be okay right now





Loudon Co: Flurries but roads are dry. Crews treating as necessary.



McCreary Co: Roads starting to cover up, not too bad yet



McMinn Co: Few flurries, roads okay so far



Monroe Co: Flurries, but all roads okay right now. Crews are treating as necessary



Morgan Co: Main routes snow-covered with patches of ice. Back roads are slick, with accidents reported this morning on main and back roads. Crews are actively treating roads.



HUGE traffic jam on I-40 eastbound at Cumberland/Roane Co line. Looks to be at least 2 miles long. Traffic not moving at all @wbir #snoWBIR pic.twitter.com/lc8AARkXxe — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) January 6, 2017

Roane Co: Patches of snow and ice on roads. Use caution roads becoming slick in some areas, some accidents reported on slick roads in Kingston earlier today. I-40 eastbound was shut down this morning at milemarker 341 (near Rockwood) because of a jack-knifed tractor trailer. Traffic was backed up several miles, but it is open and moving now.

Scott Co: Still snowing. Back roads getting slick, some main roads turning white and some slick spots. No reports of accidents.



Sevier Co: Trace of snow. Main roads dry, wet in higher elevations and some mountain roads are slick, treated roads okay so far. TDOT crews actively pre-treating.





Union Co: Roads are slick. Main routes okay. Crews are treating.



Whitley Co: No new snow Friday, some back roads still slick from Thursday

