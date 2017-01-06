WBIR
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 52 weather alerts
Close

Road conditions across East Tennessee

Jan. 6, 2017, 6 p.m.: TDOT says crews are seeing patches of snow and ice on some roads throughout our region.

WBIR 6:43 PM. EST January 06, 2017

As snow falls in parts of East Tennessee, we are keeping an eye on road condition across the area. The following information was provided by county dispatchers at 10:30 a.m.  and TDOT at 1 p.m.on Friday.

MORE: Traffic Map

Anderson Co: Wet roads in lower elevations. 1 inch of snow on SR 116, currently being plowed. Actively treating roadways.

Blount Co: Roads are dry, crews  are on routes treating roads as needed.

Campbell Co: All roads slick, wrecks everywhere this morning. Heavy snow on roadways being treated. Patches of snow and ice.

Claiborne Co: Snow with patches of ice, roads being treated. This morning, there were accidents on Clouds Road, Mountain Road, Straight Creek Road, Highway 25 East, Snodgrass Road,  no injuries

Cocke Co: Trace of snow, no problems reported on wet roads, crews standing by.



Cumberland Co: I-40 westbound in Cumberland County was shut down due to jack-knifed tractor trailer crash at mile marker 331, but it's back open.  Crossville Police were asking people to stay off the roads, calling them "treacherous."

Fentress Co: All roads open, no accidents

Grainger Co: One inch of snow on the ground and still snowing. Officers say back roads are slick in Rutledge. State roads have been treated

Greene Co: All roads open, no accidents. Interstates and state routes clear, are being treated.

Hamblen Co: All roads open, no accidents. I-81 clear, state routes good and being treated.

Hancock Co: State routes in good shape and being treated

Harlan Co. KY: All roads open, no accidents

Hawkins Co: State routes in good shape and being treated

Jefferson: All roads open, no closures

Knox Co, TN: A few minor accidents early morning, but conditions seem to be okay right now



Loudon Co: Flurries but roads are dry. Crews treating as necessary.

McCreary Co: Roads starting to cover up, not too bad yet

McMinn Co: Few flurries, roads okay so far

Monroe Co: Flurries, but all roads okay right now. Crews are treating as necessary

Morgan Co:  Main routes snow-covered with patches of ice. Back roads are slick, with accidents reported this morning on main and back roads. Crews are actively treating roads.
 

Roane Co:  Patches of snow and ice on roads. Use caution roads becoming slick in some areas, some accidents reported on slick roads in Kingston earlier today.  I-40 eastbound was shut down this morning at milemarker 341 (near Rockwood) because of a jack-knifed tractor trailer. Traffic was backed up several miles, but it is open and moving now.

CURRENT INTERSTATE CONDITIONS: TDOT Smartway map


Scott Co: Still snowing. Back roads getting slick, some main roads turning white and some slick spots. No reports of accidents. 

Sevier Co: Trace of snow. Main roads dry, wet in higher elevations and some mountain roads are slick, treated roads okay so far. TDOT crews actively pre-treating.



Union Co: Roads are slick. Main routes okay. Crews are treating.

Whitley Co: No new snow Friday, some back roads still  slick from Thursday

RELATED: Latest forecast

(© 2017 WBIR)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories