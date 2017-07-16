Southern speeders are in for a bad week

(Photo: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

Driving around the South this coming week?

Watch your speed.

Law enforcement in Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama will kick into Operation Southern Shield from July 17-23, making a concerted effort to enforce speed limits in the five-state area.

Harris Blackwood, director of Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, told WSAV-TV the effort isn’t specifically to write speeding citations, but it is to “get everybody to slow down a little bit” though he also warned speeders, “we will write you a ticket.”

Blackwood said in the Gainesville Times, “Drivers who exceed the posted speed limit by 10 miles an hour or more increase their chances of being in a crash because the faster speeds reduce their reaction times and ability to stop suddenly.”

There have been more than 500 traffic fatalities so far in 2017 in Tennessee, according to www.tn.gov.

