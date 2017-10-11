TDOT project should alleviate traffic headaches in Chattanooga

TDOT is planning a project that could go along way towards easing traffic congestion in Chattanooga, which is great news for anyone traveling south to or through the city.

According to WRCB, the project would address the I-24/I-75 interchange that's one of the biggest trouble spots in Hamilton County. An accident there can cause major problems for drivers.

Soon that will change. In just over a year, we'll start seeing orange barrels at the interchange at the Tennessee-Georgia state line.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is in the process of selecting a design team.

A new flyover ramp will cost $65-million and is a part of Governor Haslam's Improve Act. It's a plan that raises the price of gas but cuts sales tax on food.

TDOT hopes to have a design team picked by the end of this year.

Once selected, they will be in charge of every aspect of the project.

