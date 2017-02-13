Father of Tesla driver: 'Had she been in another vehicle she would have been alive'
Casey Speckman's father, Jon Speckman, speaks exclusively to IndyStar in his only interview since his daughter and Kevin McCarthy died when a Tesla electric vehicle crashed on the north side Nov. 3. Vic Ryckaert/IndyStar
WBIR 11:42 AM. EST February 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Joey Feek Obituary
-
Lawmakers focus on new bills for 2017
-
Oroville Dam area evacuated as spillway expected to fail
-
Ministry donates hats at Children's Hospital
-
Dolly records "Jolene" with Pentatonix
-
Loudon High Asst. Principal suspended
-
SC fireman adopts baby he delivered on emergency call
-
Immigrant residents face fear seeking help
-
Stopping migraines before they start
-
Ober Gatlinburg faces challenging winter
More Stories
-
Trial date set for teen accused of murdering his…Feb 13, 2017, 10:56 a.m.
-
No charges after woman hit & killed crossing…Feb 10, 2017, 9:41 p.m.
-
Bill would make drivers immune from civil liability…Feb 13, 2017, 7:28 a.m.