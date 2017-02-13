Father of Tesla driver: 'Had she been in another vehicle she would have been alive'

Casey Speckman's father, Jon Speckman, speaks exclusively to IndyStar in his only interview since his daughter and Kevin McCarthy died when a Tesla electric vehicle crashed on the north side Nov. 3. Vic Ryckaert/IndyStar

WBIR 11:42 AM. EST February 13, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories