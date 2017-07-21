WATCH LIVE
On Air 5:55PM
81
Menu
This is a truncated article title that goes in the header of the page.
WBIR Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2017 WBIR-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Upgrade Your PB&J Sandwich with Ros� Jelly

It seems like anything edible can be ros� flavored. Get a load of this new jelly flavor! Buzz60's Djenane Beaulieu (@djenanebeaulieu) has the scoop ...pun intended!

Related Videos
People Are Using Dating Apps at Work (When They're Not Dating Their Coworkers)
BUZZ60
KFC Follows Only 11 People on Twitter and it's Genius
BUZZ60
Wizards And Muggles are Heading To This Harry Potter Exhibit
BUZZ60
How to Get Ketchup Out of a Glass Bottle without Making a Mess
BUZZ60
Kids' #1 Career Choice is No Longer Actor, Singer or Athlete
BUZZ60
This McDonald's Optical Illusion Might Hurt Your Brain
BUZZ60
Puppy Dog Eyes Were Meant to Melt Our Hearts, According to Research
BUZZ60
Having an Alcohol Apparently Improves Your Foreign Language Skills
BUZZ60
Solange Claps Back at Magazine 'Don't Mess With My Hair'
BUZZ60
There's A Good Chance Your Partner Wants You To Be 'Sweeter'
BUZZ60
Which Halloween Candies are the Worst for Your Kid's Teeth?
BUZZ60
Pimp Your Instagram With A Photo Shoot On A Private Jet
BUZZ60
© 2017 WBIR-TV. All Rights Reserved.