11Alive flies into the eye of Hurricane Irma

11Alive is taking you inside the eye of Hurricane Irma.

Reporters Neima Abdulahi and Joe Floccari rode with the Air Force Reserves Hurricane Hunters as they flew for 10 hours inside the storm on Sunday.

The Air Force Reserve has been flying through hurricanes for research and data collection for decades. Our reporters joined their flight team before sunrise.

WATCH | 11Alive speaks with hurricane hunters before flying into Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma doesn't intimidate the hurricane hunters -- for them, it's just another assignment out of the Keesler Air Force Base.

They're on a round-the-clock mission to collect data about Irma's speed, pressure and path. They drop scientific equipment into the hurricane and information comes back quickly to help forecasters warn people on land about the severity of what's on the way.

Want to hear what it's like flying into the eye of the storm? Watch Joe and Neima's Facebook live below:

