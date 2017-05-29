Shelter opening in Harriman for thousands without power

American Red Cross logo sign on door

HARRIMAN - The Red Cross is opening a shelter in Harriman for the hundreds of people who are still without power after Saturday night's storm.

City officials say more than 4,000 people are still in the dark in that city.

The shelter is open at the Harriman High School gym. People are welcome to stay the night, or just to come by and take a shower if needed.

The city is asking for volunteers to help out and donations of water or toiletry items. The donations can be dropped of at the shelter or at the Rockwood Police Department.

