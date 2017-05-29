Aerial view shows widespread storm damage

Two days after a derecho caused widespread damage in several East Tennessee counties, residents are just beginning the clean up process.

Hundreds of trees fell in the wind storm and power lines toppled, taking out power and causing damage to homes and vehicles.





Thousands remained without power on Monday.

The Cove at Concord Park was devastated by the storm, with over $100 thousand dollars worth of damage. It could be weeks before it is reopened.

Many people who suffered storm damage have been doing their best to clean up the mess, but the holiday weekend has made it difficult for some of them to get ahold of their insurance agents to file a claim.

You can really see the extent of the damage from the air. Check out the videos attached to this story from the 10News drone to see just how much destruction was left behind in many neighborhoods.





© 2017 WBIR.COM