Cleanup work underway at the Cove at Concord Park

5/27/17 Storm damage at The Cove at Concord Park in West Knox County. Photos from Knox Co. Parks and Rec. Department (Photo: Custom)

KNOX COUNTY - Cleanup work is well underway at the Cove at Concord Park, which was heavily damaged in last weekend's severe storms.

The high winds brought down huge trees, taking down power lines and damaging equipment. Knox County officials estimated the damage at around $150-thousand dollars.

Officials with the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department met with four contractors on Tuesday, and selected Mencer's Tree Service for the job of removing the fallen trees and limbs.





By noon on Wednesday, county leaders say workers were about a quarter way through the first phase of the clean up, but removing the trees is just the first step in the process.

"We have to get all the trash up, the small branches, and we've got to get it scrubbed," said Mike Donila, the spokesperson for the parks and rec. department.

County leaders say getting the Cove cleaned up and back open is a top priority, and they hope to reopen it at least partially by early next week. They hope to have the entire Cove area back open to the public by June 16. The rest of Concord Park is open.





The county has received several offers from the public to come help with cleaning up the park, but officials say it's too dangerous at this time. A fund has been set up if you'd like to donate to help replace trees, benches, and picnic tables.

