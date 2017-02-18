Clear skies ahead by Sunday afternoon

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Appalachian Unsolved: Why the 'Zoo Man' case will go unsolved
-
Program helps families honor loved ones
-
Hike shows damage to Chimney Tops trail
-
Former owner pleads guilty in cemetery scandal
-
Russell surprises Todd by jumping into pool
-
THP requests information for body cameras
-
21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants
-
Roane County proposes combining high schools
-
Loudoun County investigates homicide
-
Friends of the Smokies: Chimney Tops Trail not a total loss
More Stories
-
Skies will clear through the day on Sunday with…Dec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
-
Launch of SpaceX rocket carrying local students'…Feb 18, 2017, 1:04 p.m.
-
Concerns linger over future of AMSE after land transferFeb 18, 2017, 11:45 p.m.