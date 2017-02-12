Cooler weather and rain returns for work week

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
SC fireman adopts baby he delivered on emergency call
-
'Kookfest' sends a message with care
-
2017 Ice Bears Weiner Dog Races Begin
-
KPD: Shooting death of woman justified
-
Loudon High Asst. Principal suspended
-
Stopping migraines before they start
-
Reed family shares message of healing, hope
-
Rusty wins Ice Bears Weiner Dog Race
-
1st District voices rezoning concerns
-
Appalachian Unsolved: A final brave act
More Stories
-
Cool to start, seasonable by the afternoon MondayDec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
-
Grammys 2017: The list of winnersFeb 12, 2017, 6:31 p.m.
-
Oroville Dam spillway could fail, communities evacuatedFeb 12, 2017, 7:48 p.m.