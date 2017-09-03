WBIR
Curt Schilling stranded on I-40 in Tennessee with Harvey supplies

Former Houston Astros pitcher Curt Schilling helps donate supplies to victims of Harvey but breaks down on I-40 and asks Twitter for help.

The Tennessean , WBIR 10:21 PM. EDT September 03, 2017

NASHVILLE - Former Major League Baseball pitcher Curt Schilling was stranded on I-40 as on his way down to Texas to deliver supplies and donations he had collected to go toward Hurricane Harvey relief.

Schilling's trailer broke down near mile marker 228, so he put out a call for help on his Twitter page.

 

So putting call out. Trailer going nowhere we need new trailer and possibly help offload and onload to new trailer

— Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 2, 2017 >

A couple of hours later it looked like help was on its way.

Schilling, who played one season for the Houston Astros and now hosts a daily online radio show for Breitbart, had spent most of the week personally gathering supplies and cash through donations in order to make the trek to Houston. This prompted some criticism on social media from people wanting him to go through legitimate charities.

 

 

