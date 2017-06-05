Fallen trees mostly cleared from the Cove at Concord Park

Fallen trees have been cut and stacked at the Cove at Concord Park. (Photo: WBIR)

WEST KNOX COUNTY - Dozens of fallen trees have been reduced to firewood and sawdust at the Cove in Concord Park.

Over Memorial Day weekend, a wind storm called a derecho toppled huge trees into power lines and equipment. The damage was estimated at about $150 thousand dollars.

Work to clear the park of the trees and debris started on Wednesday. Mencer's Tree Service was selected by the county to do the work, which is almost complete. Workers just need to clear some remaining logs and clean up the saw dust, which has to to be dry to be removed.





LCUB will bring in a contractor this week to remove the remaining power poles and replace them with underground utilities.

The Knox County Parts and Recreation Department hopes to have half of the Cove, from the beach to the point, opened by the end of the week

There is a chance the western part of the park, which includes the loops, could also open by then as well, but officials aren't sure yet. The latest that section is scheduled to open is June 16, the day before the scheduled dragon boat races.

