Cooler start to Thursday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Giraffe watch enters day seven
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
Denver Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
-
HGTV show to feature cabins in the Smokies
-
Lady Vols beat Florida
-
Local companies start online farmers market
-
Knox BOE tackles superintendent search, dress code & staffing
-
Get your own personal movie theater for $70
-
Living with Alzheimer's: A wife's perspective
-
Wildfire victims still living in motels
More Stories
-
Knoxville couple hopes appearance on HGTV show…Mar. 2, 2017, 7:13 a.m.
-
Graceland opens $45 million expansionMar. 2, 2017, 5:59 a.m.
-
Cooler weather into the weekendDec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.