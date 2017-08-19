Eclipse forecast looking good for Monday
Partly to mostly sunny with a few passing clouds and light winds. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat indices in the lower to middle 90s. Wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water if you plan to be outside to watch the eclipse!
WBIR 8:29 PM. EDT August 19, 2017
