Tonight: Temperatures will remain mild overnight, only falling into the middle to upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Showers will begin to arrive from west to east. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A soggy morning commute is expected with scattered showers moving through the region. Rain chances will last into the mid-afternoon hours with totals of about a quarter of an inch in most locations. The showers will taper off from west to east with gradual clearing by the evening. Winds out of the west at 5-10 mph will push temperatures into the lower 60s ahead of the front.

Rest of the week: We'll see a lull in activity through most of the day Wednesday with few showers arriving again overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning with quiet conditions for Friday. Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday night with lows in the 30s. Partly sunny skies will allow highs to reach the 50s on Wednesday with lows in the lower 40s overnight. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday before another cool down for Friday with lows back below the freezing mark for most locations Friday morning and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s for the afternoon.

New Year's Weekend: As of now, it appears that rain chances will arrive late Saturday night and last into Sunday. We'll see a cool start to Saturday morning with lows in the 20s and highs should reach the middle 40s. Lows in the middle 30s Sunday morning with highs near 50 degrees on New Year's Day.

