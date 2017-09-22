Friday night is mostly clear with hot temperatures

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Zach Adams found guilty in Holly Bobo murder, rape caseSep 21, 2017, 8:18 p.m.
-
East Tennessee woman feels duped by LuLaRoeSep 22, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
-
Bill sponsor listens to concerns about animal abuse registrySep 22, 2017, 7:45 p.m.