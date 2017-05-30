Fund established to restore the Cove at Concord Park

KNOX COUNTY - One of Knox County's most beloved parks is closed after a weekend storm did at least $100 thousand dollars in damage to the Cove and Concord Park.

Dozens of trees fell, taking down power lines and crushing park equipment. It could be weeks before the damage is cleaned up.

Officials with the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department are meeting with contractors on Tuesday to determine a timeline for the cleanup.





They say they've received many offers from the public to help clean up the park, and want to thank everyone who has reached out, but its just too dangerous for people to be in the Cove right now.

Instead, they are asking for monetary donations to a fund set up by the Legacy Parks Foundation. The money will be used to restore the park by buying new trees, benches, and picnic tables.

The contribution is tax deductible.

