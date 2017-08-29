Harvey's impact: Wednesday blog

An aerial look at the flooding devastation around the Houston area from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 29, 2017. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - As we move into the early morning hours of Wednesday, the weather has let up for most in the Houston area but many find themselves spending the night in an evacuation shelter.

The cities of Houston, Bellaire, and West University Park are among those under a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m.

The death toll from Harvey climbed to 18 late Tuesday evening as the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science confirmed three more storm-related deaths.

And search crews are desperately looking for a Texas couple's infant, who was swept away from them as they tried to evacuate.

Wednesday Updates

1:30 a.m.: Wharton County's Office of Emergency Management says if you are safe for now, shelter in place. Roads are too dangerous to evacuate. Earlier in the evening officials in Wharton had asked residents in the Orchard or Peach Creek Acres to evacuate.

1:15 a.m.: According to CenterPoint Energy, 97,000 people remain without power in Houston following Harvey's record-breaking impact.

12:15 a.m.: Fire and military personnel in Crosby head out to rescue a family trapped near a chemical plant that's at risk of fire and explosion. Company officials with Arkema said on Tuesday that chemical refrigeration had been compromised due to high water.





Midnight: Curfew now in effect until 5 a.m. for Houston, Bellaire, and West University Park

The first group of evacuees have arrived at the newly opened shelter at NRG Park.

