WBIR
Close

Storms dump flooding rains on Houston area

KHOU Live Video

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 2:14 PM. EST January 18, 2017

HOUSTON - An early morning thunderstorm flooded the Houston area with up to seven inches of rain, leaving drivers stranded and highways in gridlock during the morning rush hour.

The water had receded in most areas by noon, but KHOU 11 News meteorologist Brooks Garner warns more heavy rain is coming our way.

"In Houston, it will probably get here between noon and 2," Garner said. 

A flood warning remains in effect throughout the area until at least 4:15 p.m.. The National Weather Service said more flash flood warnings could be issued later today. 

"It would only take about another inch of rain to cause problems," Garner said. 

Dozens of drivers who ventured out in the early morning hours got stuck in high water and had to abandon their vehicles.

The Houston Office of Emergency Management said HFD had responded to more than 65 water rescues throughout the city by 8 a.m. 

10:38 a.m. White Oak Dr. at Houston Ave. reopened and the high water has receded.

10:21 a.m. Darby said most of the floodwaters on the freeways have receded with the exception of Highway 288. Northbound drivers on 288 are still being diverted to 610 and traffic is still backed up. 

10:15 a.m. Most schools started school late. HISD says students unable to make it in Tuesday will receive an excused absence. 

There's a 60 percent rain chance again Thursday.

By Friday we dry out, but rain will return on Saturday. Daytime temps for the start of our weekend will be in the low-80s before a front drops our temps into the 60s by Sunday.

Next week our temps will be mild with mostly sunny skies. Gusty winds are expected Monday.

9:04 a.m. 

8:43 a.m.

8:10 a.m.

6:02 a.m. 

 

5:56 a.m.

The exit ramp from the Westpark Tollway heading north to Post Oak is also closed due to high water.

5:45 a.m.

KHOU 11 has also received several videos of flooded vehicles including buses operating this morning.

5:30 a.m. The second tornado warning for Harris County has expired. There were no reports of damage. 

4:15 a.m. A tornado warning for Harris County has expired.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says that State Highway 99 is closed at State Highway 90.

The City of Katy Office of Emergency Management says there is some high water over roads on Avenue D, Lilac, Drexel, Airline, Heights, Bluebonnet and some other spotted areas.

Be sure to give yourself extra time for your morning commute.

Several Houston-area school districts and institutions have said they will close to delay the start of classes Wednesday.

1:30 a.m. A tornado warning for Wharton County has expired. 

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories