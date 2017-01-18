Storms dump flooding rains on Houston area

Brays Bayou near Almeda at McGregor (Katie Prescott photo)

HOUSTON - An early morning thunderstorm flooded the Houston area with up to seven inches of rain, leaving drivers stranded and highways in gridlock during the morning rush hour.

The water had receded in most areas by noon, but KHOU 11 News meteorologist Brooks Garner warns more heavy rain is coming our way.

"In Houston, it will probably get here between noon and 2," Garner said.

A flood warning remains in effect throughout the area until at least 4:15 p.m.. The National Weather Service said more flash flood warnings could be issued later today.

Some people ditched their cars for other forms of transportation. (Viewer photo)

"It would only take about another inch of rain to cause problems," Garner said.

Dozens of drivers who ventured out in the early morning hours got stuck in high water and had to abandon their vehicles.

Storm total accumulation showing the heaviest hit areas across SE Texas, after this morning's first band of precip. #txwx pic.twitter.com/nNZov0UPsT — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 18, 2017

The Houston Office of Emergency Management said HFD had responded to more than 65 water rescues throughout the city by 8 a.m.

10:38 a.m. White Oak Dr. at Houston Ave. reopened and the high water has receded.

10:21 a.m. Darby said most of the floodwaters on the freeways have receded with the exception of Highway 288. Northbound drivers on 288 are still being diverted to 610 and traffic is still backed up.

10:15 a.m. Most schools started school late. HISD says students unable to make it in Tuesday will receive an excused absence.

They call it the Bayou City. Sometimes the bayou's in the road. Flooded car, Allen Parkway &Taft. #Houston #khou11 pic.twitter.com/seprSznvkL — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) January 18, 2017

There's a 60 percent rain chance again Thursday.

By Friday we dry out, but rain will return on Saturday. Daytime temps for the start of our weekend will be in the low-80s before a front drops our temps into the 60s by Sunday.

Next week our temps will be mild with mostly sunny skies. Gusty winds are expected Monday.

9:04 a.m.

White Oak Bayou, along White Oak Dr. near Houston Ave. That intersection is still closed due to high water @DarbyKHOU @BrooksKHOU @KHOU pic.twitter.com/hiUe1uE0FP — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) January 18, 2017

8:43 a.m.

Entrance 2 Westpark Tollway @ Post Oak under 10' of h2O. Closed off, crews have to pump H2O out. There's a car submerged no injuries #khou11 pic.twitter.com/pYCyz9XfVs — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) January 18, 2017

8:10 a.m.

Gridlock at I-45 and Main so bad, drivers are going the wrong way on the onramps just to escape. @DarbyKHOU pic.twitter.com/z9cw927Ylg — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) January 18, 2017

7:11 a.m.

METRO Rail has suspended service on the Green line, The Purple line only has service between Palm Center and EaDO. The Red live has service suspended between Burnett and Hermann. METRORaill GreenLine: SERVICE SUSPENDED. Purple: Service only btwn Palm Center and EaDO. Red: Srvc suspended btwn Burnett and Hermann. — METRO Houston Alerts (@METROHouAlerts) January 18, 2017

6:02 a.m.

#KHOUtraffic High Water: 2 RIGHT LANES AFFECTED, I-45 North Fwy NB before North Main. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/sGliZ8TEHo — Darby Douglas (@DarbyKHOU) January 18, 2017

Flooding along NB Hardy Rd. alongside Hardy Toll Road just north of Little York. @chitakhou @KHOU pic.twitter.com/Sa6MVaD2qa — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) January 18, 2017

5:56 a.m.

The roads are a DISASTER! Check out the high water on 59 S near S Shepard. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/cCOePBuyZq — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) January 18, 2017

The exit ramp from the Westpark Tollway heading north to Post Oak is also closed due to high water.

5:45 a.m.

#KHOUtraffic High Water: EXIT RAMP CLOSED, Westpark Tollway NB exit to Post Oak. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/ovpYvbOzc8 — Darby Douglas (@DarbyKHOU) January 18, 2017

KHOU 11 has also received several videos of flooded vehicles including buses operating this morning.

5:30 a.m. The second tornado warning for Harris County has expired. There were no reports of damage.

4:15 a.m. A tornado warning for Harris County has expired.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says that State Highway 99 is closed at State Highway 90.

HIGH WATER: SH 99/90-A (closed), SH 99/1093 (passable), US 59/762 (passable). Many side roads. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/AIvHS8G2Mh — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) January 18, 2017

The City of Katy Office of Emergency Management says there is some high water over roads on Avenue D, Lilac, Drexel, Airline, Heights, Bluebonnet and some other spotted areas.

Be sure to give yourself extra time for your morning commute.

Several Houston-area school districts and institutions have said they will close to delay the start of classes Wednesday.

All #HISD schools are on a 2-hour delay today (1/18) because of flooding. Employees should report to work at their usual time, if possible. — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) January 18, 2017

1:30 a.m. A tornado warning for Wharton County has expired.

