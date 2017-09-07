How could Hurricane Irma impact East Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE - Hurricane Irma will likely make landfall in south Florida at a Category 4, near Miami, sometime Sunday morning, if the latest forecast models hold.

The latest track was released at 5 p.m on Thursday, but it's still too early to know for sure exactly what Irma will do and where it will go for sure.

At this point, after the storm makes landfall in Florida, it could move up the peninsula and into the Georgia and South Carolina coastal area, near Savannah, by Monday afternoon. It should have weakened by then to a Category 1.

We could start feeling the impact of Irma in East Tennessee by Tuesday. There's a possibility the storm could still be at Tropical Storm strength when it gets here, with winds up to 45 mph.

Heavy rain and high winds would be our biggest concerns. The National Weather Service says three rivers in East Tennessee could be at risk of flooding because of Irma: the Nolichucky in Greene County and the Pigeon and French Broad rivers in Cocke County.

We will keep you updated as we get closer.

